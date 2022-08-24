Tucson man arrested after dragging trooper while fleeing traffic stop

A Tucson man was arrested after authorities said he dragged an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.

On Aug. 11, troopers stopped the car on Arizona 92, south of Sierra Vista, and opened the driver’s side door of an Acura sedan to detain the driver, Marcus A. Calderon, 37. Calderon drove away, dragging a trooper for several hundred feet before he could jump away from the car, the department said.

Another trooper on scene attempted to stop Calderon's car, but the vehicle ultimately crashed. Four adult female passengers from the sedan were turned over to Border Patrol, the department said.

The injured trooper was treated and released from the hospital.

Calderon was arrested and booked into the Cochise County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

