Tucson man arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Sierra Vista

A Tucson man accused of illegally transporting migrants was arrested Thursday after a high-speed chase that left a bicyclist injured.

Ezekiel Frias, 28, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of kidnapping, Sierra Vista police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police were notified of a fast-moving vehicle possibly carrying migrants that was heading toward Sierra Vista. According to police, people were seen bailing out of Frias’s vehicle near Highway 92 and the San Pedro River.

After witnessing the bailout, a United States Customs and Border Protection helicopter began following the vehicle as Frias was speeding, passing vehicles on the right side of the road and the center lane, police said.

Police and Cochise County Sheriff deputies attempted to get into position to clear intersections to protect other motorists, but due to the dangerous and high-speed driving, law enforcement did not chase the vehicle, police said.

Frias eventually turned west onto Fry Boulevard and sped through a school zone before striking a bicyclist and crashing, police said. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Frias then left the scene and jumped fences in the neighborhood, police said. He was able to enter a home in the area before being pushed out by the owner.

Frias was later taken into custody and booked into Cochise County jail. The passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Karissa Robles of Tucson, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

