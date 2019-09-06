A man has been arrested after his roommate was found dead in an apartment on Tucson's north side Tuesday afternoon, police said.
David Sassaman, 39, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with the death of John Becker, 44, according to a Tucson police news release.
Sassaman called police around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday requesting an ambulance for his roommate at the apartment, located at 235 E. Mohave Road, near North Stone Avenue and East Prince Road, police said.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Becker dead in the apartment from obvious signs of blunt force trauma, police said.
Detectives believe the two men were alone in their apartment when a physical fight took place.
Sassaman is being held in Pima County jail on a $100,000 bond.