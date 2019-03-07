Tucson police arrested a man Wednesday for alleged sex crimes against four different minors in his mother's home, police say.
Adam Lee Wells, 31, was arrested on suspicion of 15 charges, including molestation of a child, against four adopted children, police said in a news release.
On Feb. 27, the mother reported to police that she believed her son, Adam Wells, was sexually abusing them.
Wells was not living at the home, but police say his child is one of the alleged victims.
After interviewing the children and family members, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wells.
Officers found Wells near his home in the 7400 block of East 35th Street on Wednesday. A search warrant helped detectives discover evidence related to the investigation, the news release said.
Wells faces four charges of sexual conduct with minor, four counts of second-degree molestation of a child, four counts of indecent exposure to a minor, one count of furnishing harmful items to minors, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of molestation of a child.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.