Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians earlier this month.

Justin Lang, 32, was arrested Friday morning on a felony arrest warrant on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter. He was located at a home near East 30th Street and South Marc Drive, near East Golf Links and Pantano roads, Tucson police said in a news release.

On the night of June 10, Lang was allegedly driving eastbound on West Simmons Road at a high rate of speed when detectives say he crashed into a tow truck and two men in a Discount Tire parking lot at 3760 N. Oracle Rd., near West Prince Road.

Ramon Murillo, 32, and Richard Struble, 57, were both killed. Struble was a tow truck driver dropping off Murillo's car, police said.

Lang is accused of fleeing the scene on foot.

Four days after the crash, Tucson police identified Lang as a suspect in the case. 

Lang has been booked into the Pima County Jail. He previously served time in prison for aggravated assault, auto theft and a drug violation, according to court records.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

