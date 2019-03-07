A man was arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, police say.
Deshawn Genora Scott, 39, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail, according to the Tucson Police Department.
On Monday, police say Scott robbed a Chase Bank at 3939 N. Oracle Road. After leaving the bank, he went to a nearby Target location, 4040 N. Oracle Road.
Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith said he dropped off a bag at Target and left. At the time, police called the bag suspicious and evacuated the store shortly after 1 p.m.
Officer Frank Magos says the bag was eventually inspected and nothing inside was found to be suspicious.
Scott was booked into the Pima County jail with a $25,000 bond. No further information has been released.