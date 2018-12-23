Tucson Police Department

A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 4-month-old boy and the abuse of the baby's two siblings , police say.

Nicholes Liggens, 19, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple child abuse charges in the killing of Ivan Escobedo and abusing two of Ivan's siblings, a police news release said.

Tucson firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of East Grant Road Dec. 16 for an unresponsive child. They rushed Ivan to Tucson Medical Center.

Ivan died from his injuries on Saturday.

Detectives determined the baby suffered significant head injuries that appeared to be non-accidental, the news release said. He had been left in the care of Liggens, the mother's boyfriend, when firefighters were called.

Liggens was initially booked into the Pima County jail to face two counts of child abuse. The second count was for suspicion of injuring Ivan's 3-year-old sibling, determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

On Saturday, additional potential charges were added including: One count of first-degree murder, three charges of child abuse.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1