A Tucson man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash and his brother was killed in a crash while searching for him, authorities in North Dakota say.
The Highway Patrol says the two crashes happened about 10 minutes apart Friday night near Eckelson.
Authorities say each brother was driving an ATV to a farm. Kyle Foster, 43, of Tucson, was the first to roll his four-wheeler into a slough. He died at the scene.
His 47-year-old brother, Jeremie Foster, of Fargo, made it to the farm and then began to retrace his route to find his brother. He lost control, rolling into a ditch, and died on the way to a hospital.
Authorities say neither brother was wearing a helmet and alcohol was a factor in both wrecks.