A Pima County jury this week convicted a Tucson man of molesting a 12-year-old child in 2011 and 2012, officials say.
Alberto David Moreno, 32, was convicted of one count of molestation of a child and one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
Moreno was dating a family member of the 12-year-old between May 2011 and May 2012, says an Attorney's Office Facebook post. Sometimes Moreno spent the night with the family member. During two nights, when the 12-year-old was at the house, he molested the child.
Moreno's sentencing is scheduled for June 3.