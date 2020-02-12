Tucson man convicted in wife's 2016 killing

A Tucson man was convicted Wednesday of shooting his wife to death in November 2016 at a neighbor's apartment.

King Yates, 25, who represented himself in the six-day trial with Bobbi Berry serving as advisory counsel, faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Yates and his wife, 24-year-old Cassandra Yates, were at a neighbor's apartment on the night of her murder, when the neighbor left the room to take a phone call. The neighbor reported hearing a pop, and when she came out of the bedroom, she found Cassandra Yates bleeding on her floor. The neighbor testified that Yates cleaned his gun, wiped down her apartment and made her delete information from her phone before he fled the scene.

He was arrested with a gun early the next morning at an empty townhouse less than a mile from the scene of his wife's murder. In the years since his arrest, Yates' competency was called into question more than once, and he spent nearly a year in the jail's restoration to competency program.

Yates is also facing another first-degree murder charge, in connection with the April 2019 beating and strangulation death of his Pima County jail cellmate, Branden Roth. Roth was in jail waiting sentencing on a theft charge. A status conference has been set for Feb. 18 to set a trial date in that case.