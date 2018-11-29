Joshua Lelevier murder trial

Installing the spy cameras was “probably the dumbest thing that I could have decided to do,” Joshua Lelevier testified.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

A Tucson man was convicted this afternoon in the killing of his teen stepdaughter.

Joshua Lelevier, 39, was convicted on eight counts that included first-degree murder, abandonment of a dead body, voyeurism, domestic-violence-related surreptitious photographing and sexual exploitation of a minor in the May 2017 killing of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. He was emotionless in the courtroom as the verdicts were read.

Jayden Glomb

Deliberations started Thursday morning in the trial that began Nov. 7 in Pima County Superior Court. They delivered the conviction after less than four hours of deliberations.

The teen was reported missing from the family's Vail home May 11. Later that day, a construction worker found her body in a desert area less than 2 miles from the house.

By the end of the month, Lelevier had been arrested in connection with the teen's killing.

Tucson detectives examine the area where the body of Jayden Glomb, 13, was discovered.

Later, in a search of the home, police found two peepholes leading from the den to Jayden’s bathroom, an endoscopic camera and a spy camera.

