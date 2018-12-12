Daniel Barraza, Sr. 

 Pima County Attorney's Office

A Tucson man was recently convicted of molesting three girls between the ages of 7 and 15.

Last week, a Pima County jury found Daniel Barraza Sr. guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor, which he committed between 2004 and 2011.

Barraza had admitted to police that he molested the girls. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2019.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara