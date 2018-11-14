A Pima County jury has convicted a man of sexual assaulting a 67-year-old woman with mental and physical limitations, officials say.
Leo M. Martinez Jr. asked the victim out to doughnuts after befriending her adult daughter, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office. But instead, he took her to an empty house where he took off her diaper and raped her, the press release said.
The victim got home and told her daughter what happened. When police confronted Martinez, he said he didn't have sex with the victim. He later changed his story, saying he had sex with her after the victim asked him to because she was having trouble sleeping, according to a release from the attorney's office.
Family members have cared for the victim most of her adult life because of physical and mental health issues.
Martinez was convinced of sexual assault and kidnapping. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.