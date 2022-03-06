Tucson man dies days after being hit in crosswalk

A man has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing East Speedway last month, Tucson police say.

Eugene Reed Logan, 61, was crossing Speedway in the crosswalk at North Prudence Road about 1 p.m. Feb. 26, when police say he was struck by a 2015 Ford F150 towing a trailer that was turning left onto Speedway.

The driver of the truck stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Injuries to Logan were initially determined not to be serious enough to call in traffic detectives. However, the department was notified that Logan had died on March 5 from injuries related to the collision, police said.

The investigation continues.