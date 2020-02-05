Tucson man faces March trial on charges he threatened Rep. Adam Schiff

A Tucson man faces trial next month on federal charges accusing him of calling Rep. Adam Schiff and leaving a voicemail with profane threats of violence in October, according to court documents.

Jan Peter Meister, 52, is charged with one count of threats through interstate commerce and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after federal officials say he called the Washington, D.C., office of California Democrat Schiff and threatened to kill him.

Agents searching Meister’s Tucson residence found an American Tactical rifle, a .38-caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun and more than 700 rounds of ammunition, court records say.

Schiff, House intelligence committee chairman, is the lead manager and one of seven House Democrats prosecuting Trump’s impeachment trial.

In a motion filed last week asking for a separate trial for each of Meister’s charges, his attorney, Brad Roach of Tucson, said Meister in a pre-arrest interview apologized for the call, saying it was “out of character” for him.

Meister told federal agents he watches Fox News and was likely upset at something he saw on the news, the motion said. He also told agents he drinks three times a week.