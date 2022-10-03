Tucson man facing charges in death of mother

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he killed his mother, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, deputies were sent to the 2300 block of West Diamond Street, near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Curtis Road, for a report that a man's mother had died.

There deputies found an unresponsive woman with signs of trauma. The victim was identified as Deborah Williams, 71. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Salisbury, 33, Deborah’s son.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County jail.