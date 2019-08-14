Man arrested in Tucson homicide on East Fort Lowell

David Eagle Bear Turner

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was found guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his girlfriend was visiting. 

A Pima County jury on Tuesday found David Eagle Bear Turner, 21, guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records. 

On March 25, 2018, Tucson police found 24-year-old Javier Quiroz, unresponsive inside the apartment with signs of gunshot trauma, Arizona Daily Star archives show. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a female victim who said her boyfriend, Turner, had forced his way into an apartment she was visiting with a gun and had shot and killed the man who was in the apartment with her.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Turner's sentencing is scheduled for September 16. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.