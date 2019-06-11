A Tucson man has been found guilty in the 2017 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, according to court officials.
A Pima County jury found Mario Jesus Dorame, 45, guilty of first-degree murder domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.
On October 1, 2017, Tucson police detectives found 52-year-old Maria Dolores Escobedo's body inside Dorame's home in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue, Arizona Daily Star archives show.
A first-degree murder warrant for Dorame was obtained by detectives and he was captured by federal marshals and police in November 2017, Tucson police said at the time.
In 2017, relatives talked about Escobedo and what made her special. At a young age, she helped care for her younger siblings while her parents and brothers worked in Marana's agricultural fields.
She was also named 2013 Woman of the Year by the Marana Chamber of Commerce for her work at the food bank.
Dorame's sentencing is scheduled for July 12.