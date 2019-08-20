Scott Lee Baucom, 51, was found guilty on Aug. 20 of four different charges related to the murder of 46-year-old Mitchell Smith in 2017.

A Tucson man was found guilty Tuesday of charges related to a 2017 murder of a man.

Scott Lee Baucom, 51, was in prison on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation, and theft of a credit card in connection with the death of Mitchell Smith, 46, who police determined to be his associate.

On March 3, 2017, Tucson firefighters responded to a Lifeline Alert for medical assistance from Smith at a home in the 3500 block of East 3rd Street, west of East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way, according to Daily Star archives.

Firefighters entered the home and found Smith dead from obvious signs of trauma, police said in 2017.

Detectives began searching the area after discovering Smith lived alone and his car was missing.

A Tucson police K9 officer found the car and Baucom in an area near the home, officials said.

Officers then found items belonging to Smith in Baucom's possession. 

Baucom's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

