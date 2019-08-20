A Tucson man was found guilty Tuesday of charges related to a 2017 murder of a man.
Scott Lee Baucom, 51, was in prison on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of means of transportation, and theft of a credit card in connection with the death of Mitchell Smith, 46, who police determined to be his associate.
On March 3, 2017, Tucson firefighters responded to a Lifeline Alert for medical assistance from Smith at a home in the 3500 block of East 3rd Street, west of East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way, according to Daily Star archives.
Firefighters entered the home and found Smith dead from obvious signs of trauma, police said in 2017.
Detectives began searching the area after discovering Smith lived alone and his car was missing.
A Tucson police K9 officer found the car and Baucom in an area near the home, officials said.
Sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
Get breaking news alerts delivered to your email inbox.
Officers then found items belonging to Smith in Baucom's possession.
Baucom's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Mug shots 2019
Vincent Linarez, 37, was shot after allegedly hitting an officer with his vehicle while trying to flee a traffic stop in a McDonald's parking lot on Tucson's south side July 17, 2019. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Kyle Montgomery, 25, was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a car chase where he intentionally rammed a Marana Police vehicle. Rwad more
here.
Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Eldon Hays was arrested after allegedly firing shots toward an empty campsote at Rose Canyon Lake in Mount Lemmon. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Mateo Dina Zavala, 21, was arrested June 29 after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling along Interstate 19 in Green Valley. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Thomas Waites, 69, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter after being involved in a vehicle crash on June 29. He allegedly told investigators he though he was "OK" to drive after consuming alcohol. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Joshua Risley, 26, faces a first-degree murder charge after the body of his "close friend" was found in a Tucson home on June 26. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Christina Lopez, 44, was arrested in late June after allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with an inmate in the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Joel Zubiate, 42, was arrested June 24 on suspicion of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend's brother in Sierra Vista. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder. Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Ryan Wayne Bohannon, 31, will serve 16 consecutive years following his current prison sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing another inmate to death in the Arizona State Prison Complex in 2017. Read more
here.
Arizona Department of Corrections
Mug shots 2019
Jesus Harmon, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 10 in connection with the fatal shooting that left his estranged wife's brother dead on Dec. 2, 2017. Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Cully Hartnett, 44, was arrested after a 21-hour standoff on Monday, June 24, 2019. Tucson officers were attempting to arrest him in relation to a domestic violence incident. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Hernando Enriquez, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on June 10 for killing his wife and 15-year-old daughter in February 2018. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Justin Lang, 32, was arrested in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Read more . here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Margarito Arias, 43, who is allegedly a suspect in a kidnapping and domestic violence investigation in Pinal County, was arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement. Read more
. here
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Calisha Schafer,
36, was arrested on June 17 and booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held for a probation violation issued from the Pinal County Superior Court. Read more here.
Mug shots 2019
Eric Blakeslee 35, is facing charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after Cochise County Sheriff's detectives arrested him in connection to meth sales out of a Sierra Vista motel on June 17. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Buddy Skowron Sr. 50, faces charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of marijuana and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after Cochise County Sheriff's detectives arrested him in connection to meth sales out of a Sierra Vista motel on June 17. Read more here.
Mug shots 2019
Andres Contreras, 43, was arrested after 43 animals were found in "unsanitary conditions" at a mobile home. Read more here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Joylynn Severns, 32, was arrested after 43 animals were found in "unsanitary conditions" at a mobile home. Read more here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
A Pima County jury on June 11 found Mario Jesus Dorame, 45, guilty in the 2017 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, according to court officials. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug Shots 2019
Jose Diaz-Delacruz 18, was arrested for criminal damage, driving under the influence and a minor in consumption after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a home in Tucson's north side. Read more
here.
Pima Couty Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Timothy Evicci was indicted May 29
for illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, fraud, transporting a narcotic drug for sale and illegally administering a narcotic drug, according to the Attorney General's Office. Read more here.
Arizona Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Israel Xavier Meza is facing charges tied to alleged drive-by shootings in December 2018, including discharging a firearm at a residential structure, assisting a criminal street gang, illegally conducting an enterprise, and disorderly conduct. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Isaiah Nikko Meza, is facing charges tied to alleged drive-by shootings in December 2018, including discharging a firearm at a residential structure, assisting a criminal street gang, illegally conducting an enterprise, and disorderly conduct. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Erubiel Alexis Bojorquez, is facing charges tied to alleged drive-by shootings in December 2018, including discharging a firearm at a residential structure, assisting a criminal street gang, illegally conducting an enterprise, and disorderly conduct. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Marc Anthony Hatter is facing charges tied to alleged drive-by shootings in December 2018, including discharging a firearm at a residential structure, assisting a criminal street gang, illegally conducting an enterprise, and disorderly conduct. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Daren Encinas-Pablo, 17, was convicted in May 2019 of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly mugging near the downtown rattlesnake bridge in 2017. He was also found guilty of six other charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Timothy Charles Hart, 31, was arrested May 29 in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Oro Valley. Hart is being charged with criminal damage, hit and run with serious physical injury and felony charges stemming from a carjacking and robbery in Tucson. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Blane Barksdale was one of two suspects arrested in New York May 24 in connection with the killing of 72-year-old Frank Bligh. He is facing charges of first degree murder, first degree burglary, arson, felony criminal damage and auto theft. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Susan Barksdale was one of two suspects arrested in New York May 24 in connection with the killing of 72-year-old Frank Bligh. She is facing charges of first degree murder, first degree burglary, arson, felony criminal damage and auto theft. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Alexander Leever, 24, was arrested May 21 in Sierra Vista on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. Leever allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old, Sierra Vista Police Department officials said. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Tyler Jeffrey Buntrock was indicted in late April in connection with the theft of about $12,300 in cash from parents and students at the Pima Joint Technical Education District. Buntrock, a former JTED account manager, faces six felony counts alleging violation of duties of a custodian of public monies. Read more
here.
Courtesy Pima Joint Technical Education District
Mug shots 2019
Ricardo Andres Herrera, 20, was booked into Pima County Jail in connection with the fatal shooting of Luis Meza-Salvedo, 21, May 18. Herrera is facing one charge of negligent homicide. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Kenneth Nelson was arrested May 15 on suspicion of killing his wife, 37-year-old Cyndie Nelson. Nelson told police he killed his wife after she told him she wanted a divorce, according to a court document. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Frank Garcia, 27, was arrested May 15 on suspicion of stabbing a police dog. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and armed robbery. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Emmanuel Muñoz, 18, was arrested May 9 in Green Valley for allegedly pointing a gun at a female coworker. Read more
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Walter Benny, 50, a substitute teacher in Cochise County, was arrested May 10 for allegedly assaulting a student. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of supplying people with "powerful fentanyl pills" that allegedly made them overdose during a party. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Kelvin Kirby Jr.,34, of Sahuarita, was booked into Pima County jail on felony charges after allegedly recording underneath a woman's skirt in a grocery store. Read more
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
On May 3, Raquel Barreras, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse for leaving her child's remains behind in an abandoned toy chest. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Lewis William Parks, 45, was convicted of attempted sexual assault of a woman at her home in 2018. While armed with a knife, he threatened her before she broke away. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Shane Paul Martin, 41, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder of his 73-year-old mother in the 4200 block of East Dover Stravenue. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Theresa Maffettone, 41, was arrested on drugs charges after a Cochise County Sheriff's detective conducted a traffic stop in Sierra Vista on April 29. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Tye Casson, 40, was arrested on various drugs charges after a Cochise County Sheriff's detective conducted a traffic stop in Sierra Vista on April 29. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Cody James Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child abuse of toddler in 2017. He told police he accidentally landed on the child. Doctors determined the incident and injuries were not consistent. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Bradley Dean Lewis, 68, was convicted of killing his stepson in June 2018. He had invited his stepson to come visit him from Las Vegas before the shooting. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jose Angel Alvarez, 30, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter due to his involvement in a fatal shooting at an east-side hotel in 2018. Read more
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2019
Cassius Brandon Mason, 34, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter due to his involvement in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in 2018. Read more
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2019
Kenneth K Boyd, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder three days after a man was found dead in Pantano Wash. Police received a tip that led to his arrest. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Lorenzo Yslava, 19, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after his accomplice was killed during their alleged home robbery on April 18. Police say the incident appears to be drug related. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Jordan Kemlo, 22, was sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for five counts of felony sexual abuse of a child and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Kemlo pleaded guilty to molesting four Tucson boys in 2014. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Reynaldo Rios, 27, was convicted of sexual assault and attempted sexual abuse in incidents involving two women in August 2016. In both cases the women were intoxicated, officials say. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Chet Maley, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of his girlfriend in 2016. After the conviction, he punched his attorney before being subdued. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Paul Gasbarri, 46, was found guilty of one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, after numerous other charges were dropped, including first-degree murder in a Feb. 2018 incident. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Rafael Buckner, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his friend multiple times during an altercation March 17. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Dorothy Flood, 55, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her twin 8-year-old grandsons on April 4. Authorities say her grandsons died from gunshot wounds. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Alberto David Moreno, 32, was convicted of one count of molestation of a child and one count of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child while dating one of their family members. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Gregory Walters, 57, was convicted of murdering his neighbor after the two apparently fought over politics. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Cindy Lee McGonigle, 25, pled guilty to manslaughter and assault for causing a crash that killed one person and injured three other passengers. The crash occurred after she fled from border officers. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Leroy Calderon Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in February 2018. Police say they got into an argument while traveling on Interstate 10. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Camron Broadway, 35, faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of 31-year-old Benjamin Barnett on March 3. He was already in jail when the additional charge was announced. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Juan Moreno Urrea, 58, was booked on felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision that critically injured a cyclist on March 12. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Robert Forman II, a former high school assistant volleyball coach was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor after initially being charged with three other felonies. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Charles Allen Cole, 26, accepted a plea deal of 27-and-a-half years in prison in connection with an October 2015 shooting of a 42-year-old man. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Stephanie Sanchez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs when deputies found $96,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Antajuan Carson, 23, is suspected of firing on a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer returned fire, striking and seriously injuring Carson. Carson was also convicted in the 2013 shooting deaths of two other men. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Virginia police say a Tucson man recently sent photographs of male genitalia to several state Senate staffers. Read more
here.
Virginia Capitol Police
Mug shots 2019
Randall Bays, a Tombstone city attorney, was arrested March 8 for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Amber Dawn Beckman, 32, was going door-to-door in Benson asking for help with a flat tire before being arrested for an early-morning robbery of a convenience store in Mescal, officials say. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Adam Marcel Kalini, 33, was going door-to-door in Benson asking for help with a flat tire before being arrested for an early-morning robbery of a convenience store in Mescal March 10, officials say. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Douglas Aukerman, 47, was convicted of killing and burning the body of a 57-year-old man he was once living with in August 2015. Firefighters found the remains north of Avra Valley. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jamie Jackson, 40, failed to show up to a court date for a domestic-violence related case on March 8. He was later arrested April 1 in New York .Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug Shots 2019
Glenn Robertson, a former Benson doctor whose medical license was revoked last year allegedly administered significant amounts of Oxycodone that were then sold in Tucson by a co-conspirator, officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Trevor Draegeth was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder March 6, weeks after his wife Laurie was found dead of a gunshot wound in their Oro Valley home on Feb. 12. Read more
here.
Oro Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Deshawn Genora Scott, 39, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Chase Bank in Tucson March 4. Officers found him after he was captured on camera leaving a Target store, police say. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Jose Aguilar Diaz was arrested with his wife on suspicion of drug possession after $90,000 worth of fentanyl was found in their vehicle March 4, authorities say. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Adam Wells was arrested March 6 on suspicion of four counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Police say the kids involved were his mother's adopted children. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
James Serrano, 42, was arrested on assault and robbery charges after allegedly stealing a truck and crashing in to two vehicles, including a deputy's patrol vehicle. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Esther Gomez de Aguilar, who appeared to be dressed like nun, was arrested with her husband on suspicion of drug possession March 4. Authorities say $90,000 worth of fentanyl was found in her purse. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Francisca Leann Gatter was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jorge Miguel Chavez was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Richard Marquez was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Jessica Ann Marie Bracamontes was involved in a kidnapping and aggravated assault incident that ended with a man chopping off another man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Francisco Esteban Fierros was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping, beating and chopping off a man's finger. Read more
here.
Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Robert Ocano, 22, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly killing the 61-year-old woman who had once provided food for him. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Juan Sanchez, 17, faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly fleeing police and causing an accident that killed three teenage passengers in his car. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Rebekah Henry, 24, was arrested on drug sale charges after a four-month police investigation ended in Sierra Vista Feb. 12. Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Francisco Javier Morales, 18, was arrested on one count of grand theft auto after an attempted carjacking left a young man dead in a Tucson Walmart parking lot Feb. 27. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Eduardo David Carranza, 19, was arrested on first-degree murder and robbery charges after an attempted carjacking left a young man dead in a Tucson Walmart parking lot Feb. 27. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Dee-Lora Lopez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after an argument allegedly ended with her stabbing a man she's related to. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Evan Cutts-Hill, 26, is accused of an armed robbery at a U.S. Bank last May after DNA evidence inside a ditched vehicle matched to him, police say. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
James Harlen Jones, 34, was arrested in the fatal shooting of another 34-year-old man in midtown Tucson Feb. 5. The shooting did not appear to be gang related. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Aaron Gallego Rodriguez was convicted of whipping his 82-year-old father with a cord and allegedly stealing his credit card. Sentencing is scheduled for March 18. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Angela Melton, 45, and her sister Judy Burfield, 49, face drug charges after authorities discovered they were delivering and selling fentanyl pills from a convenience store. Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Joshua Arroyo, 29, faces armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges after police say he used a handgun to steal items from residents inside a Sahuarita home in January.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Sierra Vista police arrested Ryan Mellor on Feb. 1 for outstanding felony warrants, which included aggravated shoplifting, possession of drugs, trafficking in stolen property, forgery and identity theft.
U.S. Marshals and personnel from Homeland Security assisted in Mellor's apprehension after he barricaded himself in his sister's attic.
Mellor was booked into Cochise County jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and a child support warrent out of Gila County.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Dustin Jose, 22, faces murder and abuse charges after his 2-month-old daughter died from serious injuries, which included multiple brain bleeds on Jan. 26. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Ian J. MacPhail, 29, was arrested after a four-month police investigation ended in his arrest for the sale of heroin and meth in Sierra Vista on Feb. 12. Read more
here.
He was previously arrested this year and charged with being a prohibited possessor after a Cochise County home invasion and assault of an 81-year-old woman. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Daniel E. Ramirez, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an 81-year-old woman and robbery during a home invasion in Cochise County. Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Ryan C. Melton, 24, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an
81-year-old woman and robbery during a home invasion in Cochise County. Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Richard Daniel, 33, a former Tucson police officer pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct as a police officer. He was arrested Jan. 20 after a couple filed a complaint saying Daniel had traded a sex-act with a woman for not arresting her.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Joseph Alexander Clark, 21, of Sahuarita,
was arrested on Jan. 25 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and sexual abuse. His father David Clark was arrested on similar charged nine days prior.
Read more here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco, 34, was pulled over for a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies in Tucson. An investigation into information received from him led authorities to $400,000 in drugs at a home. Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Nathan Sutherland, 36, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse of an incapacitated woman in a health care facility. She later gave birth to a baby matching Sutherland's DNA. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Isaac Cisco, 24, was recently convicted of a fatal shooting at a Tucson McDonald's restaurant where he shot three people in a car on April 23, 2017. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Samantha Vivier, 27, was arrested after authorities identified her as the mother of a newborn girl found dead in a bathroom trash can of an Amazon distribution center. Read more
here.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Michael Huntoon, 40, was sentenced to 280 years in prison for charges related to the exploitation of children after an investigation of his actions on a file-sharing network in 2015. Read more
here.
Pinal County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Joe Greggory Ochoa, plead guilty to 23 felony charges involving a total of 20 victims in the Tucson area. He faces more than 10 years in prison. Read more
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2019
Breanna Henson, 30, the mother of an 8-month-old girl, was arrested after Tucson police found the infant dead inside a home. Police say the girl had puncture wounds and scratches possibly caused by a dog.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Victor Lopez, 31, was arrested in connection with an October 2018 sexual assault, officials say.
Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Nikki Lashawn Phelps-Kemp, 45, was arrested in the shooting of her boyfriend on Jan. 16 in a domestic violence dispute
near West Miracle Mile and North Oracle Road.
She was booked into Pima County jail on charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Kai Ranaglia-Nelson, of Pinal County, was arrested on Jan. 16 for allegedly extorting two young teen girls in Australia. The girls told authorities in Australia they had exchanged inappropriate photos with Ranaglia-Nelson, which he threaten to publicize if they didn't send more.
Read more
here.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Augustino Martinez, who was already jailed on related charges, has been charged in the
November 2018 killing of a man outside a restaurant on Tucson's south side, police say. Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Bernardino Grijalva, 28, was arrested and booked for illegally possessing a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Ismael Garfio, 26, of Gilbert, was arrested for allegedly driving impaired intentionally drifting his vehicle, causing a freeway accident on Jan. 6 that left one person dead and two others injured.
He's facing charges of reckless manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. Read more
here.
Mug shots 2019
Leticia Freitag was arrested the morning of Jan. 6 in the shooting death of her husband. She was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder. Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2019
Chaplain Doug Packer, 63, was arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation into alleged sex crimes against an inmate at Cochise County jail. He was arrested on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Zachary Kealoha was accused of repeatedly molesting a child several years ago. He was arrested on Jan. 3 after a month-long U.S. Marshals Service investigation. He faces five counts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct of a minor at least 15 years old, a U.S. Marshals news release said.
Read more
here.
U.S. Marshals Service
Mug shots 2019
Ashley Shapley, 37, of Hereford was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges regarding possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2019
Augustine Maldonado, 38, of Sierra Vista was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges for possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2019
Steve Leslie Marshall Jr. was sentenced June 10 to 120 days in jail and seven years of probation for embezzling from a youth sports organization. He was accused of stealing more than $83,000. Read more
here.
Courtesy of the Arizona Attorney General's Office
Mug shots 2019
Dominic Blount, 22, was arrested in August 2018 in connection to the shooting at Casablanca Hookah Lounge at 4627 E. Speedway Blvd. Blount was sentenced to six years in prison June 3, 2019, after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or
sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1