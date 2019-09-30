Mug shots 2019

Martin Barreras was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and intentional or knowing child abuse on August 21 for his role in the starving death of his 3-year-old son. 

 Tucson Police

A Tucson man was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole on Monday for his role in the starving death of his 3-year-old son. 

A Pima County Jury on August 21 found Martin Barreras guilty of first-degree felony murder and intentional or knowing child abuse, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

His wife, Raquel Barreras, was also found guilty of first-degree felony murder and child abuse in the same case in May and was also sentenced to life in prison. 

Their child, Roman Barreras, 3, is believed to have died sometime between the spring of 2013 and January 2014. His remains were found in an abandoned toy chest after his family was evicted from a rental unit in the 700 block of West Idaho Street.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The department took Roman and three of his older siblings from his parents after he was born in July 2010 due to drug exposure, but returned Roman to his father about a year later. 

Raquel Barreras was not supposed to be around her children because she had not complied with the DCS case plan. Martin Barreras, who complied with the plan, allowed her to return to the home. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.