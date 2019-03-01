A Tucson man has been sentenced to prison after beating and chopping off another man's finger with a machete, officials say.
Francisco Esteban Fierros, 31, was sentenced to 18 years for cutting off the man's finger after the man was kidnapped and brought to a Tucson motel, a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office says.
In July 2017, 32-year-old Jessica Ann Marie Bracamontes met with the victim at a store in Tucson for a drug deal, the news release says.
Bracamontes kidnapped a man at gunpoint and ordered him into her car because she was "unsatisfied with the transaction," the release says. She then took his jewelry and cell phone before meeting with her accomplices, including Fierros.
The man was then taken to a local motel and beaten. "Fierros picked up a machete and punched the victim until he placed his right index finger on a bedside dresser," the release says.
Fierros chopped off the man's finger, while Bracamontes filmed it on her cell phone.
According to the release, Bracamontes kept the finger and told the man, "We're keeping it so it serves as a reminder to you," before kicking him out of the hotel.
The man was treated at the hospital after leaving the hotel.
Bracamontes pleaded guilty for her role in the incident and was sentenced to 10½ years in prison. Fierros was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The other accomplices also pleaded guilty, the release says.
Richard Marquez was sentenced to 8 years in prison. Jorge Miguel Chavez was sentenced to 6½ years in prison. Francisca Leann Gatter was sentenced to 100 days in jail and 3 years of probation.