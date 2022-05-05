Tucson man killed wife, step-daughter in double murder-suicide

A man killed his wife and step-daughter before turning the gun on himself in midtown Tucson on Tuesday, police said.

The double murder-suicide happened on May 3. Just after 1:30 p.m., Tucson police received a 911 call reporting that multiple family members were found unresponsive inside their apartment in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street, near North Beverly Avenue. Upon arriving, officers found Timeki Regina Myers, 43, Aloria Bingham, 20, and Christopher Myers, 40, shot to death.

Detectives say Christopher Myers shot and killed his wife and his stepdaughter before taking his own life, police said. Two children were also in the home at the time but were able to leave unharmed and ran to a neighbor’s home where 911 was called.

