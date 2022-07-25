 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson man leaving domestic dispute killed in rollover crash

Pima County Sheriff, 2022

Pima County Sheriff's Department

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Tucson's southeast side after leaving a domestic dispute. 

Troy Allred, 29, was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed Saturday night on northbound Davidson Road near Costello Ranch Place when he drove through several concrete-filled pillars into a desert and rolled his Jeep multiple times.

That evening around 8:15 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of North Branding Place, near Sonoita Highway and Andrada Road, a news release said. 

Deputies learned that Allred left the home before they arrived and utilized a phone application to identify his location. 

Upon arriving in the area of Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place, deputies were waved down by a homeowner who directed them to the crash in the desert near a home. 

People are also reading…

Allred had been ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he died, the Sheriff's Department said. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires prompt evacuations in California as millions in U.S. under heat warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News