Tucson man leaving domestic dispute killed in rollover crash

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Tucson's southeast side after leaving a domestic dispute.

Troy Allred, 29, was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed Saturday night on northbound Davidson Road near Costello Ranch Place when he drove through several concrete-filled pillars into a desert and rolled his Jeep multiple times.

That evening around 8:15 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of North Branding Place, near Sonoita Highway and Andrada Road, a news release said.

Deputies learned that Allred left the home before they arrived and utilized a phone application to identify his location.

Upon arriving in the area of Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place, deputies were waved down by a homeowner who directed them to the crash in the desert near a home.

Allred had been ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he died, the Sheriff's Department said.