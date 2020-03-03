Tucson man linked to deadly drive-by shooting given life term

A man was sentenced life in prison Monday for his role in a 2018 shooting that left a Tucson man dead and his adult son wounded, officials say.

In November, a jury found Anthony Fimbres, 49, guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 51-year-old Jesus Castro.

In April 2018, Tucson police went to Castro's home near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road, where they found him and his two sons wounded.

Castro died shortly after being taken to a hospital. One of Castro's sons, who is in his 20s, was hospitalized.

Detectives have said Castro was in his pickup talking to his two sons outside the home when a vehicle pulled up and occupants opened fire.

The gunmen fled before police arrived.

A vehicle matching the one used in the attack was later found on fire nearby.

A search of Fimbres' home helped detectives link him to the shooting, police say.

