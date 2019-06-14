The accomplice to a man killed in a shootout with Tucson police officers in 2017 was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for a gun-possession violation.
Paul Gasbarri, 48, had several charges dropped, including first degree murder, in his role in an attempted armed robbery and carjacking on the city's east side, according to Daily Star archives.
On Oct. 18, 2017, a man reported to police that he was approached by two gunmen in a gym parking lot in the 2400 block of North Pantano Road, according to Daily Star archives.
Daniel Spear, 35, was one of the alleged gunmen who fled to a nearby car wash on East Wrightstown Road before being killed in the officer-involved shooting.
Gasbarri fled the scene in Spear's vehicle and was later arrested about four months later in connection to the incident.
He was booked on seven total charges, including murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
After most of the charges were dropped, he was found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor with two or more prior felony convictions.