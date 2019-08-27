Court logo

Four people, including a Tucson man, were sentenced for using the dark web to distribute heroine, meth and cocaine throughout the United States, officials say.

Kevin Dean McCoy, 28, of Tucson was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and laundering proceeds from drug distribution, according to a U.S. District Attorney's Office in Arizona news release.

Silvester Ruelas, 50, was given a 20-year prison sentence. Amber Worrell received 10 years and Peggy Gomez received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to identical charges.

Between 2015 and 2017, the group used the vendor name "Iceman21" to sell drugs on various dark-web marketplaces, including AlphaBay, Hansa, and Dream Market.

They shipped the drugs from Phoenix using the United States Postal Service. Inspection agents with USPS later seized the drug parcels headed to at least 14 states, including Arkansas, Florida, Montana and Pennsylvania.

During the investigation, authorities also seized a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl XL ring, gold, silver, and platinum bars, and a collection of firearms, including an AK-47 and .50 caliber sniper rifle.

Investigators discovered the group used encrypted technology to launder their proceeds with cryptocurrency in peer-to-peer exchanges and through shell company bank accounts.

