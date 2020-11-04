Tucson man painting house dies in fight after being accused of spraying graffiti

A man painting a wall at his home died after fighting with another man who Tucson police say accused him of spraying graffiti.
Robert M. Norwood, 63, was painting a wall at his home in the 2500 block of South Calle Yucatan about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by a man who accused him of spraying graffiti, Tucson police said in a news release Wednesday.
The men argued, then started to fight. Officers arrived at the house near East Golf Links and South Kolb roads and found bystanders trying to help Norwood, who was unconscious.
After talking with witnesses, police arrested John Francis Hodson, 53, on suspicion of manslaughter and he was booked into the Pima County jail, police said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.