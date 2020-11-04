 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson man painting house dies in fight after being accused of spraying graffiti
editor's pick top story

Tucson man painting house dies in fight after being accused of spraying graffiti

  • Updated

John Francis Hodson

 Tucson Police Department

A man painting a wall at his home died after fighting with another man who Tucson police say accused him of spraying graffiti.

Robert M. Norwood, 63, was painting a wall at his home in the 2500 block of South Calle Yucatan about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by a man who accused him of spraying graffiti, Tucson police said in a news release Wednesday.

The men argued, then started to fight. Officers arrived at the house near East Golf Links and South Kolb roads and found bystanders trying to help Norwood, who was unconscious.

After talking with witnesses, police arrested John Francis Hodson, 53, on suspicion of manslaughter and he was booked into the Pima County jail, police said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News