Saturday morning shooting leaves to 1 man dead in midtown

35-year-old Jesus Harmon

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A Tucson man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that left his estranged wife's brother dead in 2017, according to court documents.

Jesus Harmon was originally facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Jose Hurtado, 31, but pleaded to the lesser charge of second-degree murder on June 10, a Pima County Superior Court document shows. 

On Dec. 2, 2017, Tucson Police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Prince Road, near North Campbell Avenue, after a woman reported shots fired from inside a home, according to Daily Star archives.

The woman told officers she had been inside her home when she heard someone fire multiple shots, court documents show. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police entered the home and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to court documents. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman identified the man as her brother.

Harmon's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.   

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.