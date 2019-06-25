A Tucson man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that left his estranged wife's brother dead in 2017, according to court documents.
Jesus Harmon was originally facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Jose Hurtado, 31, but pleaded to the lesser charge of second-degree murder on June 10, a Pima County Superior Court document shows.
On Dec. 2, 2017, Tucson Police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Prince Road, near North Campbell Avenue, after a woman reported shots fired from inside a home, according to Daily Star archives.
The woman told officers she had been inside her home when she heard someone fire multiple shots, court documents show.
Police entered the home and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to court documents. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The woman identified the man as her brother.
Harmon's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.