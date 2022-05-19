 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson man pleads guilty in fentanyl-related death of a young woman

Gavel
Getty Images

A Tucson man pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a young woman following a Homeland Security Investigation and Tucson Police probe.

Oscar S. Acuna Jr., 35, admitted that he sold fentanyl pills and black tar heroin to a young woman and her boyfriend in May 2020 at a hotel in Tucson, a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Shortly after ingesting part of one of the pills, the young woman began experiencing respiratory distress and medical personnel were unable to save her, the news release said. An autopsy confirmed that the cause of her death was fentanyl and heroin toxicity.

Acuna plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, the news release said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12. A conviction of distribution of fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $1 million or both.

