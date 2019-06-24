A Tucson man pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for killing his wife and daughter last year.
Hernando Enriquez also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder for attempting to kill his son.
Enriquez will be sentenced August 19. Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman, said the parties stipulated he will be sentenced to life and will not be released on any basis until he completes 25 years.
On February 2, 2018, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home southeast of Tucson after a young man covered in blood knocked on his neighbor’s door and said his father tried to kill him, according to Daily Star archives.
The young man said his father called him and told him to come home early from school. Enriquez told the son his mother, Sandra Enriquez, and his 15-year-old sister, Isabel, were playing games inside the house and needed help to clean up, according to a court document.
When the two entered the house, Enriquez grabbed a “large metal object” and struck his son on the head before attacking him while saying, “Just let me do what I need to do” and “I’m taking your mom and sister and I need to finish this,” a detective said in the court document.
The son began to fight back and the pair ended up in the kitchen, where Enriquez got a knife and began to stab and slash his son, according to the document.
Enriquez’s son was able to “wriggle away” and escape to the neighbor’s house.
Deputies went to Enriquez’s home and found two “female bodies” covered in blood with knife wounds and what appeared to be blunt-force trauma to their bodies, according to the detective.
Deputies found Enriquez near the house the day of the incident, but he was booked into jail the following week, after spending six days in a hospital, according to Daily Star archives.