Justin Vandegrift, 28, accepted a plea deal on July 24 in connection with the killing of his mother on October 7, 2017.

The man accused of killing his mother in 2017 pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder involving domestic violence, according to court records.

Justin Vandegrift, 30, faced one count of first-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother Laurie Vandegrift, 59, on Oct. 7, 2017.

Laurie Vandegrift called authorities for help before the call disconnected shortly after 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of South Cactus Thorn Lane, near East Old Spanish Trail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in 2017.

When dispatchers called back, a man believed to be Justin Vandegrift answered and told authorities that everything was fine.

Deputies then found Laurie Vandegrift dead inside the home with obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's department said.

Justin Vandegrift was arrested several hours later at a nearby store.

Vandegrift's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

