A Tucson man pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return, officials say.
Joseph Michael Vosberg was the owner of Vosberg and Associates, where he prepared and filed federal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for clients, a news release from the IRS says.
Between 2012 and 2015, Vosberg said the false claims and expenses totaled an approximate $457,187. This resulted in a $202,243 tax loss to the United States, the release says.
Officials say Vosberg created the false tax returns so his clients would have reduced tax liabilities or receive larger refunds.
Vosberg used fake business losses to file the false returns and suggested that clients create fake businesses to claim the losses, the release says.
He also created or inflated expenses relating to charitable contributions by collecting legitimate receipts from other clients.
As part of his plea, Vosberg will no longer be able to prepare federal tax returns for others. He also cannot be associated with tax businesses.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
