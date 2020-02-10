Tucson man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in girlfriend's 2018 killing

A 23-year-old Tucson man accused in the 2018 killing of his live-in girlfriend pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday.

Joshua Hilaire was facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, in connection with the May 6, 2018 death of 18-year-old Rosaura Hernandez.

Hilaire, who has been in the Pima County jail since turning himself into Tucson police two days after Hernandez's death, pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended count of domestic violence-related second-degree murder, according to a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

Family members broke into the midtown apartment Hilaire and Hernandez shared on May 6, 2018, several hours after they were unable to reach her. They found her unresponsive and police later declared her dead at the scene, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.

Earlier in the day, Hernandez told family members she was fighting with her boyfriend and asked for a ride from their apartment, located in the 1200 block of South Craycroft Road.