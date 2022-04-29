 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

Gavel
Getty Images

A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for possession of child pornography following a probe by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Tucson office.

Zachary Zane Stephenson, 45, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, a news release from ICE said.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Stephenson, who was on supervision at the time in connection with a similar prior conviction, was charged after he was found using his cellphone to access graphic child sexual abuse material, the news release said.

Upon release from prison, Stephenson will be placed on lifetime supervised release with stringent conditions of supervision, the news release said. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Palo verde trees in full bloom throughout Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News