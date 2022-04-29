Tucson man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for possession of child pornography following a probe by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Tucson office.

Zachary Zane Stephenson, 45, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, a news release from ICE said.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Stephenson, who was on supervision at the time in connection with a similar prior conviction, was charged after he was found using his cellphone to access graphic child sexual abuse material, the news release said.

Upon release from prison, Stephenson will be placed on lifetime supervised release with stringent conditions of supervision, the news release said. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

