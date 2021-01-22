Tucson man sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of ammo

A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, federal officials said.
Tacal Charles Hart, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Scott H. Rash; Hart previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 18, 2020.
On Aug. 11, 2018, Hart, a three-time convicted felon, was involved in a shooting at Mansfield Park.
After the shooting, law enforcement seized two empty pistol magazines and one round of ammunition from Hart.
On Dec. 4, 2018, federal agents served a search warrant at Hart’s residence and found eight additional rounds of ammunition, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.
On Dec. 10, 2018, federal agents attempted to arrest Hart, but he fled in his vehicle through midtown Tucson. While fleeing, Hart threw a pistol and a pistol magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition from his vehicle.
During the chase, Hart abandoned his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot and ran to a nearby apartment where he hid for several hours until he was found and arrested. Another pistol, three pistol magazines and several more rounds of ammunition were found in the apartment where Hart had been hiding, the release said.
Federal agents also seized two improvised explosive from the trunk of Hart’s abandoned vehicle.
Hart served time in state prison for attempted burglary and attempted aggravated assault, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections website.