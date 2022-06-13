Tucson man sentenced to federal prison for owning machine gun

A Tucson man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for possessing a machine gun, federal authorities said.

Anthony Michael Brumfield, 24, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised released. He had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.

Brumfield posted a video on his snapchat social media account showing him in possession of two conversion devices, which are design to convert Glock pistols into automatic firearms. The conversion devices are defined as machine guns under federal law. Brumfield also sold one of the conversion devices to another individuals, the office said.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation in this case.

