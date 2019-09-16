David Eagle Bear Turner, 20, was found guilty August 13 of first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting of a man his girlfriend was visiting. Read more here

 Pima County Jail

A man who was previously found guilty of fatally shooting another man his girlfriend was visiting was sentenced to life in prison Monday. 

David Eagle Bear Turner, 21, was found guilty Aug. 13 of first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the killing, court records said.

Turner's sentences for the additional convictions, which add up to more than 28 years, will run concurrently to the life sentence. 

On March 25, 2018, Tucson police found Javier Quiroz, 24, unresponsive inside an apartment with signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daily Star archives.

Officers then found a woman who said her boyfriend, Turner, forced his way into the apartment where she was and shot Quiroz multiple times.

Turner was accused of keeping the woman at the apartment for at least an hour "while they talked about their relationship," according to a court document.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Turner was arrested a short time after allowing the woman to leave the apartment. Police found a .40 caliber handgun in his possession during the arrest, the document said.

Investigators said Turner may have tracked the woman's cellphone to the apartment before the fatal shooting, the document said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.