Tucson man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife

"The hardest part isn’t saying goodbye, but rather learning to live without them," Fred Shaylor said. "Always trying to fill the void, the emptiness in our hearts."

Fred Shaylor said that he witnessed the aftermath of King Yates' abuse of his wife, and that while he was raised to forgive and forget, he simply could not.

"I miss her laughter, her bright eyes," Fred Shaylor said. "Truly, the world has long since lost a bright and shining star."

Deputy Pima County Attorney Tracy Miller told Fell that while the only sentencing option was natural life, she hoped that listening to the Shaylors led him to realize how senseless Cassandra Yates' death truly was.

"(King Yates) is a danger to the community and to everyone," Miller said. "He has no remorse and he has accepted no responsibility for what he did, despite overwhelming evidence at trial. His criminal history says everything about him."

King Yates wore a mask along with his striped jail uniform, and was flanked in the courtroom by three deputies. He asked Fell to allow his brother to read a letter he'd written to the court.