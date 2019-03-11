A Tucson man was sentenced on Monday to 27 months in prison followed by three years supervised release for assaulting his girlfriend, officials say.
Brian Xavier Oliver, 26, previously pleaded guilty in federal court to assault of an intimate and dating partner by strangulation and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The release says the Tohono O’odham Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on Aug. 28, 2016. They found the victim with her lip practically severed. She told them Oliver threw her down on the bed, choked her and bit her bottom lip.
The investigation was jointly handled by the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and the FBI.