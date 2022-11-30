Tucson man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl pills that resulted in death

A Tucson man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after he previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in the overdose death of a 31-year-old woman in May 2020.

Oscar Sun Acuna Jr., 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said. Acuna also forfeited a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition recovered from a hotel room where he was staying at the time of his arrest.

In May 2020, Acuna sold two pills containing fentanyl to the victim and her boyfriend for $30, the news release said. The woman was later found unconscious on the floor of an apartment and was pronounced dead, according to court records. The woman's boyfriend told authorities they had purchased pills from Acuna at the hotel and that she had smoked one of the pills just before collapsing. They did not know the pills contained fentanyl, the boyfriend told authorities.

At the time of his arrest, Acuna was in possession of a loaded handgun, 73 fentanyl pills, hundreds of dollars in cash and Narcan, the drug that can be used to treat an opioid overdose.