A Tucson man was sentenced today to nearly 16 years in prison for sexual assaulting women in 2016, among other charges.

Christopher Garcia, 43, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and sexual abuse.

Garcia was arrested in September 2016 in connection with the sexual assaults of three women, and a police spokesman said he was also suspected in the attacks of two other women, according to Arizona Daily Star archives from 2016.

He was booked into the Pima County jail in connection with two cases in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and three Tucson Police Department cases for assaults that spanned both August and September in 2016.

The attacks were quite violent, officials said. In one case, a woman was beaten and left naked on Mount Lemmon, according to Star archives. Another woman was sexually assaulted, beaten and left partially clothed on Old Spanish Trail. Both women were found by motorists in the pre-dawn hours who called authorities.

Garcia had prior felony convictions for attempted burglary and trafficking in stolen property.

