A Tucson man has been sentenced to prison for a number of child pornography charges, officials say.
Phillip Daniel Love, 34, was sentenced on Monday to 90 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also had prior convictions for child exploitation offenses in Pima County, the release said.
Love pleaded guilty to charges of distribution, possession and production of child pornography in September.
In July 2017, he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents after an investigation showed that he had used a file-sharing program to distribute child pornography, the release showed.
During a search of his devices, officials found more than a thousand images and videos "depicting child abuse of prepubescent victims," the release said.
The investigation also revealed that Love created child pornography of a toddler while video-chatting with the child's caretaker.
"Love exploited a toddler in the recording of child pornography, and distributed hundreds of pornographic images of other children, all within weeks of his release from custody on a similar offense," United States U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey said in the release.
"The 90-year federal prison sentence for this repeat child sex offender represents a major step towards justice for the young victims whom he abused and exploited," HSI special agent Scott Brown said in the release.