A Tucson man convicted of raping seven women within a 12-year span was sentenced to 274 years in prison Monday.
Nathan Loebe, 28, was convicted Feb. 21 on 12 counts of sexual assault, five counts of kidnapping, three counts of stalking and one count of attempted sexual assault.
Between 2003 and 2015, the seven women reported they met a man, later identified as Loebe, in a bar or through an online dating website. Many of the women said they had drinks with him and either lost consciousness or became incapacitated prior to Loebe sexually assaulting them, according to Star archives.
Loebe was previously identified as a suspect in several cases, but always claimed the encounters were consensual. The cases went unsolved until 2017, when Tucson police received a $1 million grant to clear a backlog of almost 2,000 sexual assaults.
When DNA came back as a match to Loebe in multiple cases, police and prosecutors were able to build a case, Star archives show.
Multiple victims appeared in court for Loebe's sentencing, with four giving impact statements to Judge Deborah Bernini, asking that Loebe be given the maximum sentence of 370 years.