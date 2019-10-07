Jesus Harmon, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 10 in connection with the fatal shooting that left his estranged wife's brother dead on Dec. 2, 2017. Read more here.

 Tucson Police Department

A Tucson man who previously pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife's brother in 2017 was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday at Pima County Superior Court.

Jesus Harmon, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 10 in connection to the death of Jose Hurtado, 31, inside a home in the 1500 block of East Prince Road, near North Campbell Avenue.

On Dec. 2, 2017, a woman, later identified as Harmon's estranged wife, called Tucson police around 4:30 a.m. to report shots fired inside the home, which she shared with Hurtado, according to Daily Star archives. 

Hurtado was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds once officers arrived. The door was apparently kicked open.

The woman told detectives the suspect fired multiple shots downstairs before attempting to gain entry to an upstairs bedroom by shooting through the door, according to a court documents.

She crawled from a second-story window, ran across the rood of the carport and her neighbor's carports to escape.

The woman also told police she recognized the voice of the suspect in the shooting as Harmon, who allegedly told her "to come with him" during the incident, the document said.

One of the woman's neighbors also claimed they saw a man matching Harmon's description flee from the front door of the home.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He was found at an Oro Valley home that day and later admitted to firing the shots inside the home.

Harmon previously served time for attempted kidnapping involving domestic violence, possession of a dangerous drug and fleeing from law enforcement, according to court records.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.