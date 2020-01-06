You are the owner of this article.
Tucson man seriously injured Sunday in shooting outside of east-side home

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A Tucson man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night when shot in front of his east-side home, police say.

It appears the man was approached in the front yard by at least one person before the shooting in the 3100 block of South Edward Avenue, near South Kolb and East Stella roads, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. 

The suspect then fled the scene. No one is in custody as of Monday morning, Dugan said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

