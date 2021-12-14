 Skip to main content
Tucson man serving life in prison convicted of 2nd killing
  • Updated
Gavel
Getty Images

A Tucson man serving a life prison term for fatally shooting his wife in 2016 has been convicted of killing his jail cellmate a year later.

A Pima County Superior Court jury on Monday found King Nathaniel Raffa Yates guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Branden Roth.

Yates is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14.

Roth was found beaten and strangled in the cell he shared with Yates in April 2017, authorities said.

Roth was in jail for felony theft while Yates was awaiting trial for the November 2016 murder of his wife.

Yates was convicted in February 2020 for the murder of his wife Cassandra and sentenced to life in prison.

