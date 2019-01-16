A man was shot at a Tucson residence in what appears to be a domestic violence situation, officials say.
Police were dispatched Wednesday afternoon near 15th Avenue and Glenn Street, by Miracle Mile and Oracle Road, according to Tucson Police spokesperson Francisco Magos.
The man is in the hospital with serious injuries from a single gun-shot wound. The woman who is suspected of shooting him is not in custody. The two are believed to be in a domestic relationship, Magos said.
The investigating is ongoing. No other information was available at this time.