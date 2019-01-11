A man accused in a 2015 shooting homicide in midtown Tucson took a plea deal Thursday during his trial.
Charles Allen Cole, 26, accepted a plea deal on charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He accepted the plea in the middle of his trial on more serious charges, which began on Tuesday.
Cole’s plea comes with a presumptive sentence of 23.5 years.
Police arrested Cole and Marcell Cobb, 24, in October 2015 in connection with the shooting death of Michael Oleisky, 42, the previous month in midtown Tucson, according to Arizona Daily Star archives. The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of North Northway Avenue, near Grant and Country Club roads.
According to a court record, Oleisky was found dead after a home invasion. Witness saw two men running from the scene, and a camera caught three men on video fleeing the area.
The next morning another victim, Edward Stewart, reported that Cole had shot him in the leg and robbed him near North Swan and East Fort Lowell roads, in front of where Cole was residing, the record says.
Cole was arrested for the assault and robbery of Stewart. While he was out on pretrial release, he sold a twenty-two caliber rifle to an undercover police officer. The complaint says he told the officer the gun “had one on it,” meaning it was used in a homicide. Tests showed the bullet casings from the homicide and assault both came from the gun Cole sold to the undercover officer.
Cole’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18.
The other suspect, Cobb, was sentenced in June 2017 to 10.5 years for manslaughter and armed robbery in the shooting death of Oleisky.