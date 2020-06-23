Tucson mayor 'anguished' by video of man's death in police custody

The police news release said the man was restrained in handcuffs at the time.

“No blows, strikes, chokeholds, knee to the neck or chemical or electronic weapons were used. No shots were fired,” it said.

Romero, in a news release, said the video left her feeling “deeply anguished and troubled by what I saw.

“I want to assure our community that there will be a thorough and transparent investigation,” she said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the video the mayor saw was from a police body camera or some other source.

TPD said nothing publicly about the death at the time it occurred. Information was not disclosed earlier because it could have jeopardized any potential disciplinary actions against the officers involved, had they not resigned, the department news release said.

The mayor and Magnus have scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide further details.

Romero said the city is honoring a request from the dead man’s family to delay the release of his name, the video and incident details.

The family is expected to view the video and receive a police briefing prior to the news conference, the mayor said.