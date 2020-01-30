4 Tucson men plead guilty in connection to 2018 drive-by shootings

Four Tucson men pleaded guilty to charges connected to their participation as gang members in several drive-by shootings in December 2018, officials said.

Marc Anthony Hatter, 19, Erubiel Alexis Bojorquez, 19, Isaiah Nikko Meza, 19, and Israel Xavier Meza, 17, were all involved in the gang-related shootings in 2018.

Officials investigated four different shootings, each allegedly involving at least one of the men shooting intoTucson homes, some of which were occupied. One of the shootings involved a 16-year-old boy being severely injured when "his finger was nearly shot off," according to Star archives.

Investigators believe the men committed the crimes to further promote their alleged involvement in the Tucson-based "Get Money Gang."

Hatter was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and illegally conducting an enterprise, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Bojorquez was sentenced January 15 to 3.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, the news release said.